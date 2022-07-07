Cheuvreux Downgrades Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) to Hold

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

FLMNF opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

