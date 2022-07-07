JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 947.65 ($11.48) and traded as low as GBX 919.60 ($11.14). JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth shares last traded at GBX 922.50 ($11.17), with a volume of 1,258 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 947.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,000.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £998.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,230.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

