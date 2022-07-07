Oddo Bhf Cuts SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to €93.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Oddo Bhf from €104.00 ($108.33) to €93.00 ($96.88) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Grupo Santander upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($108.33) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.18.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.20. SAP has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of SAP by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

SAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.