Oddo Bhf Cuts SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to €93.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Oddo Bhf from €104.00 ($108.33) to €93.00 ($96.88) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Grupo Santander upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($108.33) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.18.
Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.20. SAP has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $151.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of SAP by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.
SAP Company Profile (Get Rating)
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
