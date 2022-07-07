Guggenheim Lowers Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $44.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Guggenheim from $68.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

