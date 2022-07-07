Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.20

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and traded as high as $19.77. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 678,452 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,930,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 51.4% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 57.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 174,913 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.