European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $843.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 843 ($10.21) and traded as high as GBX 871 ($10.55). European Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 843 ($10.21), with a volume of 176,142 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £886.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 843 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 827.89.
European Opportunities Trust
