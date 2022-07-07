Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $225.46

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 225.46 ($2.73) and traded as low as GBX 211.50 ($2.56). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 215.50 ($2.61), with a volume of 242,754 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.94) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £556.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,183.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 225.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 242.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.28.
In other Watkin Jones news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £49,665 ($60,141.68). Also, insider Richard Simpson sold 63,793 shares of Watkin Jones stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.81), for a total value of £147,999.76 ($179,219.86).
About Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)
Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.
