Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.12. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 19,199 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25.
Snipp Interactive Company Profile (CVE:SPN)
