Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.12. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 19,199 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25.

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions technology company, provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a mobile receipt processing solution that allows brands to execute purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a solution that allows clients to deploy from simple punch-card programs to points-based loyalty programs with rewards stores.

