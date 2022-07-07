Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.10

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.20. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 256,335 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 701.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 270,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 236,984 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 124,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,585,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 121,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 67,762 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYNE)
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
