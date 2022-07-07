Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.10

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.20. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 256,335 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 701.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 270,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 236,984 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 124,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,585,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 121,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 67,762 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

