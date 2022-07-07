Titanium (CVE:TIC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as high as C$1.95. Titanium shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 118,009 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$215.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.46.

Titanium Company Profile (CVE:TIC)

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. Titanium Corporation Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

