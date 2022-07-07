Titanium (CVE:TIC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as high as C$1.95. Titanium shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 118,009 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of C$215.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.46.
Titanium Company Profile (CVE:TIC)
See Also
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.