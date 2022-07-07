Short Interest in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW) Decreases By 17.5%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 128.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 140,848 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30.

