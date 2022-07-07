StockNews.com Lowers Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAR. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $148.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.01.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $6.45. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 39.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 28,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $172.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,895,548.52. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 450,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,833,243.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435 in the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,417,000 after acquiring an additional 899,208 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,769,000 after buying an additional 529,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,677,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 11,720.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 198,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,044,000 after buying an additional 196,434 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1,627.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after buying an additional 129,585 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

