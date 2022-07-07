Short Interest in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Decreases By 17.1%

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 754,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRKR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bruker by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Bruker by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bruker by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Bruker by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bruker by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.56. Bruker has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

