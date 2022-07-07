Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ATHA has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Athira Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.60.

ATHA stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.92. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $807,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,695,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,050,788.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hans Moebius bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,510.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,767 shares of company stock worth $39,723. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 120,876 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $1,427,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $2,667,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

