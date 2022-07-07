Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Short Interest Down 17.1% in June

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 3,340,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 718,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $4.54 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $321.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 34,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $245,937.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,608.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 47,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $335,851.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,731.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,227 shares of company stock worth $2,310,717. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter worth $706,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter worth $143,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $678,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,390.6% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 372,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 347,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

