Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Short Interest Down 18.2% in June

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AUUDW opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36. Auddia has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.51.

