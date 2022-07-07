Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Biocept from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on Biocept in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Get Biocept alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Biocept has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Biocept had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. Research analysts predict that Biocept will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Biocept by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Biocept by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Biocept during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.