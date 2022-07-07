Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Rises By 18.1%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AWRE opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Aware has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of Aware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,759.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 21,555 shares of company stock valued at $58,483 over the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWRE. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aware by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 50,754 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Aware by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 28,081 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Aware in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aware by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

