Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Down 18.9% in June

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.48. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $12,407,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.

