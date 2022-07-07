Short Interest in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Declines By 19.4%

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,800 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $110,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,773,446 shares in the company, valued at $32,841,308.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 44,902 shares of company stock valued at $303,450. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Brightcove by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Brightcove by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $269.67 million, a PE ratio of -216.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCOV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brightcove presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

