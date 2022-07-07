BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 77,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of BKYI stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.83. BIO-key International has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.86.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 100.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

