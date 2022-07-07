Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given a GBX 6,105 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($73.93) price target on Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.12) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wizz Air to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,500 ($42.38) to GBX 3,300 ($39.96) in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($59.34) to GBX 2,800 ($33.91) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($35.12) price target on Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,725.36 ($45.11).

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 1,734.50 ($21.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 1,664 ($20.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,478 ($66.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,591.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,272.90.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

