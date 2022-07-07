Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,550 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 4,550 ($55.10) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,730 ($69.39) to GBX 5,420 ($65.63) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($84.77) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($56.91) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($88.40) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 5,800 ($70.23) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,684.62 ($68.84).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,753.50 ($57.56) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £77.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.43. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,415.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,524.38.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.03), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($49,551.22).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

