Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) vs. LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Head to Head Survey

Great Portland Estates and LXP Industrial Trust are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Great Portland Estates has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Great Portland Estates and LXP Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A LXP Industrial Trust 106.18% 16.80% 9.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Portland Estates and LXP Industrial Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LXP Industrial Trust $344.00 million 8.92 $382.65 million $1.21 8.81

LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Great Portland Estates and LXP Industrial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Portland Estates 0 3 3 0 2.50 LXP Industrial Trust 1 1 3 0 2.40

Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus target price of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 47.14%. LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus target price of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 38.84%. Given Great Portland Estates’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Great Portland Estates is more favorable than LXP Industrial Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Great Portland Estates on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

About LXP Industrial Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

