Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of AMPL opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth $562,000. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at $28,672,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amplitude by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 1,090.0% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 2,798,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,750 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

