Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BGAOF opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Proximus has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01.

Get Proximus alerts:

Proximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.