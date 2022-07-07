London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,198.33 ($111.39).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSEG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($121.09) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($124.73) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($111.41) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,642 ($92.54) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,230 ($75.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,546 ($103.49). The firm has a market cap of £43.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,346.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,382.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

