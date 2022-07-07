RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.25 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of REI.UN stock opened at C$19.95 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$19.41 and a 12-month high of C$26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.16.

In related news, Senior Officer John Ballantyne acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.47 per share, with a total value of C$100,278.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,411,921.28. Also, insider Naftali Sturm sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.18, for a total transaction of C$53,243.94.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

