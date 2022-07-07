HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) vs. Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) Financial Contrast

HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA – Get Rating) and Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HemaCare and Convey Health Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HemaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Convey Health Solutions 0 5 3 0 2.38

Convey Health Solutions has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.85%. Given Convey Health Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Convey Health Solutions is more favorable than HemaCare.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HemaCare and Convey Health Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HemaCare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Convey Health Solutions $337.60 million 2.26 -$9.98 million ($0.17) -61.35

HemaCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Convey Health Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares HemaCare and Convey Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HemaCare N/A N/A N/A Convey Health Solutions -2.90% 0.64% 0.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of Convey Health Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of HemaCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Convey Health Solutions beats HemaCare on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

HemaCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy. It offers human blood cellular components derived from peripheral blood, bone marrow, and cord blood; and a range of consulting services in standard operating procedure development, personnel training, and quality and regulatory compliance. The company's network of FDA-registered, GMP/GTP-compliant collection centers ensures donor materials available to customers, as well as for use within its isolation laboratory. The company has strategic partnership with Charles River Laboratories International Inc. for human immune system research. HemaCare Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Northridge, California.

Convey Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company also offers health plan management, data analytics, supplemental benefit, advisory, and software services. The Advisory Services segment offers sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. It serves government sponsored, medicare advantage, medicare, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. is a former subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

