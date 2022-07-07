Analyzing Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU)

Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

This table compares Alexco Resource and Sandstorm Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexco Resource $17.16 million 3.79 -$2.51 million ($0.11) -3.64 Sandstorm Gold $71.72 million 15.39 $27.62 million $0.16 35.88

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Alexco Resource. Alexco Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alexco Resource and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexco Resource -90.08% -10.37% -9.02% Sandstorm Gold 26.67% 5.23% 5.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alexco Resource and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexco Resource 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sandstorm Gold 0 1 7 0 2.88

Alexco Resource currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 712.50%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 104.70%. Given Alexco Resource’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alexco Resource is more favorable than Sandstorm Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of Alexco Resource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Alexco Resource has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Alexco Resource on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. The company has a portfolio of 230 streams and royalties. It primarily has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, Paraguay, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, Fiji, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.