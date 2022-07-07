Analyzing Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) & Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) and Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suruga Bank has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Summit State Bank and Suruga Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank $46.87 million 2.14 $14.70 million $2.29 6.53 Suruga Bank $941.33 million N/A $201.47 million $9.54 2.92

Suruga Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank. Suruga Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit State Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of Summit State Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Summit State Bank and Suruga Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Suruga Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Suruga Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Summit State Bank pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Suruga Bank pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit State Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Summit State Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Summit State Bank and Suruga Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 31.39% N/A N/A Suruga Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Summit State Bank beats Suruga Bank on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit State Bank (Get Rating)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; home equity lines of credit; and lines of credit, term, and equipment loans, as well as loans to agriculture-related businesses. In addition, the company provides Internet and telephone banking; and other services, such as banking by appointment, online banking, direct payroll and social security deposits, letters of credit, access to national automated teller machine networks, courier, safe deposit boxes, night depository facilities, notary, travelers checks, lockbox, and banking by mail. Further, it offers electronic banking, cash management, and electronic bill payment services. The company operates through five depository offices located in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, and Petaluma, as well as loan production offices in Roseville, California, Irvine, and Scottsdale, Arizona. Summit State Bank was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About Suruga Bank (Get Rating)

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products. It also provides investment trust, public bond, pension contribution, insurance, inheritance/trust, lottery, foreign currency exchange reservation, pay-easy, Web oral receipt, safe deposit box, external linkage, foreign remittance, fund management, e-combination, payment, nursing care/medical care/dispensing compensation receivable factoring, mortgage, and Internet and telephone banking services. In addition, the company offers staffing, money lending and credit guarantee, mortgage loans guarantee, printing, bookbinding, packing and shipping, leasing, and clerical agency and system engineering services. It operates through a network of 128 branches in Japan. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

