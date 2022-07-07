Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $146,187.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,909.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $65,264.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,719.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,244. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 126,051 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,979,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,104,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,378,000 after purchasing an additional 654,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 379,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $20.58 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.