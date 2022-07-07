Financial Contrast: Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Applied Materials and Sequans Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 0 8 17 0 2.68 Sequans Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00

Applied Materials presently has a consensus price target of $151.27, indicating a potential upside of 74.76%. Sequans Communications has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 233.80%. Given Sequans Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Applied Materials.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Materials and Sequans Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $23.06 billion 3.27 $5.89 billion $7.50 11.54 Sequans Communications $50.88 million 2.38 -$20.26 million ($0.20) -12.73

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Sequans Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Applied Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and Sequans Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 27.20% 57.17% 26.99% Sequans Communications -13.04% N/A -21.57%

Summary

Applied Materials beats Sequans Communications on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Sequans Communications (Get Rating)

Sequans Communications S.A. designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. The company provides a comprehensive product portfolio for 5G/4G massive IoT applications based on its Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability. It also offers a product portfolio for 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 and Taurus 5G chip platforms optimized for residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. The company serves OEMs and ODMs Customers, as well as 4G and 5G wireless carriers. Sequans Communications S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

