Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives $42.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th.

NYSE HIW opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

