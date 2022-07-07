Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Critical Survey

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Central Valley Community Bancorp and Farmers National Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Farmers National Banc 0 0 1 0 3.00

Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.98%. Farmers National Banc has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.98%. Given Central Valley Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Central Valley Community Bancorp is more favorable than Farmers National Banc.

Risk and Volatility

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Valley Community Bancorp 32.53% 11.53% 1.14% Farmers National Banc 31.61% 16.27% 1.76%

Dividends

Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers National Banc pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and Farmers National Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Valley Community Bancorp $82.86 million 2.10 $28.40 million $2.22 6.73 Farmers National Banc $154.65 million 3.31 $51.84 million $1.76 8.55

Farmers National Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers National Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.9% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Central Valley Community Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company also offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, and other customary banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 20 full-service banking offices in Cameron Park, Clovis, Exeter, Folsom, Fresno, Gold River, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton, and Visalia. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is based in Fresno, California.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. It operates through 47 locations in northeastern region of Ohio and one location in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Canfield, Ohio.

