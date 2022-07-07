Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $50.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVNA. Stephens cut their price objective on Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Carvana to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $435,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Carvana by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after buying an additional 1,268,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,450,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

