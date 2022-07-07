Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Viasat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $27.34 on Friday. Viasat has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -130.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viasat will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,590,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $321,596,000 after purchasing an additional 55,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,342,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $309,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,414 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Viasat by 2.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,919,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Viasat by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 102,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 3.1% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,916,000 after acquiring an additional 60,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat (Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.