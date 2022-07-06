Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 191.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,593 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.82.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $210.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.88. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

