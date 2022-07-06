Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PayPal by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in PayPal by 66,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $253,727,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average of $114.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

