Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $848,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 104,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $169.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.77 and a 12 month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

