Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1,359.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

NYSE TMO opened at $545.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

