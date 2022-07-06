Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 24 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $545.07 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $540.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

