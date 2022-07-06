Scott Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,759,000.
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $383.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $398.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
