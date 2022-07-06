UMB Bank N A MO Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,535 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,505,000 after purchasing an additional 213,489 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

LOW opened at $179.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.62. The company has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

