NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of The West boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 86,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 59,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

