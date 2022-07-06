Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $179.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.62. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

