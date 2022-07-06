Bank of The West Sells 4,000 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank of The West lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.71. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

