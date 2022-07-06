UMB Bank N A MO Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 14,762 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $140.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

