Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,462 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,462 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.68) to GBX 2,551 ($30.89) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.43.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.04. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $185.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

