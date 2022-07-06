Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.69.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $76.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.57. The firm has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

